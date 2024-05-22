McLaren celebrates 15 years of service, growth in Clarkston community

McLaren Clarkston recently celebrated 15 years of service to the Clarkston community. McLaren Clarkston opened its doors in 2009 and over the years has increased access to available care in the Clarkston area. Photo provided

CLARKSTON — McLaren Clarkston, the comprehensive care campus serving the Clarkston community, recently marked its 15th anniversary of service to the community.

Currently anchored by an emergency department and comprehensive cancer center, McLaren Health Care initially invested tens of millions of dollars into the Clarkston Medical Building to bring additional services to the area.

McLaren’s continued growth and expansion aided in McLaren Clarkston becoming an essential asset to the community by creating a continuum of care benefiting its overall health and general wellness.

“Creating access to care and building delivery methods to those services is the mandate of a health care organization, and Clarkston, being a growing community, had been an area that could benefit from continued development of its health care resources,” said Greg Lane, McLaren Health Care Chief Administrative Officer, who played a pivotal role in McLaren’s expansion into Clarkston. “McLaren was, and continues to be, very grateful to Independence Township for being so welcoming and collaborative over the years. We attribute that to the campus’ success, and we are thankful to be part of this community’s advancement.”

Occupying more than 22,000 square-feet of clinical space upon the building’s completion, McLaren brought physical therapy, lab services, multiple diagnostic imaging modalities — including MRI and women’s health. Additional provider offices also expanded convenient accessibility to specialty services in Clarkston to include a bariatric institute, wound care, and cardiovascular services. A McLaren partnership on an ambulatory surgery center has been providing outpatient procedures since 2009.

McLaren continued to invest in the campus, further developing access to — and enhancing the level of — readily available care in the area.

The then-McLaren Great Lakes Cancer Institute – Clarkston became the first freestanding, dedicated comprehensive cancer center, bringing radiation therapy, PET imaging, general medical oncology, and additional support services closer to patients’ homes.

Cancer services and capabilities would develop further with McLaren Health Care’s creation of the Karmanos Cancer Network, bringing the expertise of the world renown Karmanos Cancer Institute to Clarkston.

It was in Feb. 2016, though, the community’s access to care would see its most significant development to-date with the opening of the McLaren Clarkston Emergency Department. Opened following the renovation and expansion of a former urgent care, the ER brought a level of lifesaving care that had previously not been immediate accessible.

“It was evident by the way the community response to the opening of the emergency department that there was a gap in the care and services needed when measured against what was being provided,” said Chad Grant, McLaren Health Care Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, who previously oversaw McLaren Clarkston during the opening of the ER as President and CEO of McLaren Oakland. “But by no means are we finished growing McLaren Clarkston. The direction we aim to take is toward one that will create a feeling of confidence and assurance for the community that everything need for their personal health and wellbeing will be right down the street.”

