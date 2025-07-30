McLaren Oakland adds advanced technology to enhance cancer detection

PONTIAC — McLaren Oakland, part of statewide Karmanos Cancer Institute and a regional leader in cancer care and screening procedures, has elevated its breast imaging capabilities while bolstering its commitment to early cancer detection with the addition of the Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS), an advanced imaging technology specifically beneficial for women with dense breast tissue.

A common condition, nearly 40% of women have dense breast tissue, making it more difficult to detect cancer through a mammogram alone.

ABUS is a non-invasive imaging technique producing high-resolution, 3D ultrasound images of the entire breast. Used in coordination with a mammogram, health care professionals are able to significantly increase their ability to detect breast cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

“Expanding our breast centers by adding ABUS is a tangible sign of our commitment and dedication to providing advanced technologies to improve the outcomes and lives of our patients,” said Dr. Kristin Booth, a radiologist specializing in breast care with McLaren Oakland. “We are encouraged that by improving our ability to detect cancers earlier in breasts that typically prove difficult for traditional mammograms alone, we can take a more proactive approach and begin treatment sooner, putting our patients in a position to achieve the best possible outcome.”

Advantageous for women with dense breast tissue, when used with a traditional mammogram, ABUS enhances the visibility of areas that may be obscured by a mammogram alone. In order for patients to receive a ABUS imaging procedure, patients must have a recent mammogram and have received a diagnosis of dense breast tissue.

McLaren Oakland has introduced ABUS technology and its potentially lifesaving benefits to breast center at the McLaren Oakland – Oxford medical campus.

Women are encouraged to speak with their primary care provider or OB/GYN about their breast density and if they recommend a modified screening schedule. Patients can make an appointment by visiting mclaren.org/oakland.

To view all services available at McLaren Oakland – Oxford, visit mclaren.org/oxford.