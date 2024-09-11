McLaren Oakland adds Lorenzo Suter as President and CEO

PONTIAC — McLaren Oakland, the Pontiac-based acute care hospital with care locations throughout Oakland County, recently named Lorenzo Suter, DHA, MHA, BSN, as its President and CEO. Suter’s appointment follows a national search conducted in coordination with McLaren Health Care leaders, McLaren Oakland medical staff, and the McLaren Oakland Board of Trustees.

“McLaren Oakland is an exceptional care provider through the Pontiac hospital, but its reach extends beyond the city with its ambulatory locations to care for residents throughout Oakland County and beyond,” said Chad Grant, McLaren Health Care Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “With the recent launch of McLaren Oakland – Oxford, this is an exciting time for the entire community. We are confident that Lorenzo has the experience, expertise and leadership to guide the organization and position it to serve its communities into the future.”

Effective Sept. 8, Suter assumes the role previous President and CEO Tracey Franovich continued to perform on an interim basis following her transition to the same position at McLaren Macomb.

Suter has held executive leadership positions in a health care administration career that extends more than 20 years, including Regional President & Chief Executive Officer of Unity Point and Senior Vice President of Unity Point Health System (Sioux City, Iowa), Chief Executive Officer of Dupont Hospital (Fort Wayne, Indiana), Chief Operating Officer of 623-bed Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Vice President of Operations at 427-bed MacNeal Hospital (Berwyn, Illinois).

Suter has demonstrated throughout his career a proficiency to expand care services, recruit providers, and develop effective relationships with clinical staffs, while maintaining clinical quality, safety and patient experience metrics, said a spokesperson for McLaren.

Suter aims to build upon the growth and expansion of clinical services McLaren Oakland has achieved over the past several years — accomplishments that include the introduction of a percutaneous coronary intervention program for cardiac emergencies, successful reverification as a Level II trauma center, expansion of its McLaren Clarkston campus, and the development of McLaren Oakland – Oxford, which includes the addition of the community’s only emergency department.

“McLaren Health Care is a dynamic system, and McLaren Oakland is an energetic organization serving the needs of a range of communities,” Suter said. “I look forward working with an exceptional team of physicians, caregivers, and staff to further enhance the lives and health of our patients. We will continue to make a positive impact on our communities, and I am eager to get started.”

Upon graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Kentucky University, Suter continued his education with a Master of Health Administration and Doctor of Healthcare Administration from Vanderbilt University/University of Phoenix.

Learn more about the services offered at McLaren Oakland and its care campuses throughout Oakland County at mclaren.org/oakland.