Memorial Day ceremony

While there will be no Memorial Day parade this year in Clarkston, American Legion Post #63 of Clarkston will hold a brief ceremony. Members of the Honor Guard will perform “Rifle Volley,” “Flag Raising,” and Taps.
The service begins at 10 a.m., Monday, May 30 at Lakeview Cemetery.
Anyone with questions can call 248-625-9912.
