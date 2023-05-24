American Legion Campbell-Richmond Post 63 will host the Memorial Day parade next Monday, May 29, with a ceremony following at Lakeview Cemetery.

The parade will begin at Depot Park at 10 a.m. The honor guard will make their way down White Lake Road to the cemetery. All are welcome at the cemetery for a Memorial Day service.

Any questions can be directed to Don Carter at 248-625-9912 or Amy Laboissonniere at 248-892-1203.