Mental health walk

Calvary Lutheran Church is hosting a MOM (Mind Over Matter) mental health awareness/suicide awareness and prevention race/walk this Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine.

Calvary’s LIFE Ministry Team has marked out a couple of routes (1.5 mile and 3.7 mile) for its local version of the MOM Race, each beginning and ending at Calvary Lutheran’s Clarkston campus, located at 6805 Bluegrass Drive.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/umtadajc.