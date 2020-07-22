MHSAA says fall sports will be played

Fall sports are set to begin their first practices in less than three weeks.

The latest update from the Michigan High School Athletic Association on Friday announced fall sports will begin with the 2020-21 school year as planned, but with contingency concepts for potential interruptions due to the spread of COVID-19.

The MHSAA Representative Council,a 19-member legislative body, met virtually with MHSAA staff July 15 to discuss a series of ideas for playing sports beginning in August, as football begins on Aug. 10 and the rest on Aug. 12.

“Our student-athletes just want to play, and we’ve gone far too long without them playing. But doing so safely, of course, remains the priority,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “Our plan moving forward is fall in the fall, starting on time. We’re excited to continue moving forward to bring back sports safely. It’s important for keeping students in our schools and keeping students in our sports programs.”

The MHSAA is moving forward with a plan that first calls for all fall sports to be started and played as scheduled. However, if the situation deems it necessary, the start of some or all fall sports practices or competitions could be delayed.

The MHSAA staff is building COVID-related policies for all fall sports and will make those guidelines and precautions available to member schools as the season approaches.

The MHSAA Representative Council will meet again July 29 for further discussion.

***

Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan sent out an e-blast last week noting a student-athlete on the Clarkston Varsity Football team did test positive for COVID-19.

“The player has not been on campus since July 9,” Ryan shared. “The district has been in contact with the Oakland County Health Division and we have notified all individuals who may have been exposed.”

All athletic workouts were cancelled for July 15 and July 16 for additional cleaning and sanitizing at CHS. Workouts for teams resumed this week.