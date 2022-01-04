Michael Alesi, 75

Michael R. Alesi, of Clarkston, passed away on January 3, 2022 at the age of 75.

Beloved husband of Hope. Loving father of Jason Alesi, Bryan Alesi, James Alesi and Jennifer (James) Newland. Proud grandfather of Tony (Nicole) Flores. Brother of Paul Alesi.

Preceded in death by his parents Mariano and Paula Alesi.

Michael retired from General Motors after 40 years of service.

He was proud to serve in the United States Army during the Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War. Michael was in the same unit (6th Battalion, 29th Infantry) that his father had served in during World War II.

He was an American Red Cross blood drive volunteer for over 40 years.

He was active in the General Motors Men’s Club and served as president in 2009. Michael chaired the annual ski trip for years.

Michael was a member of the American Legion Post 63 and Knights of Columbus, Clarkston 5436.

Visitation is Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral mass Friday 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Inurnment with military honors at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnels to Towers.

