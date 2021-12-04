Michael Conway, 57

Michael Patrick “Mike” Conway, of Clarkston, passed away November 29, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by love of his family, at the age of 57.

Beloved husband of Lisa, dear son of James and Judy Conway, and son-in-law of Jeanne Jones. Proud brother of Sherry (Ron) Meier, Pat Conway, Kass (Tod) Conway, Colleen (Mark) Brown, and Denny (Carly) Conway, special brother-in-law of Greg (Karen) Giegler, Lori (John) Powe, and Renee (Jerry) David.

Mike will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his unconditionally loving dog, Lucy.

Mike began wrestling early in life and eventually worked his way to the state finals and went on to continue wrestling at Alma College. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for the outdoors, and his endless pursuit for “the big buck.” He looked forward to an early-morning rise, just before the sun, when he would enjoy the calmness of the lake. Mike cherished his time spent with his family, especially up north at their family cabin.

He was careful to show his soft side and was a hidden romantic and poet. Mike and Lisa were high school sweethearts. After 32 years of pursuit, he finally broke her down and they were married in the “pines” in Lapeer in 2012.

Mike loved his work family. He was a director of social work at Angela Hospice and a mentor to many.

Mike and Lisa enjoyed sharing their home on the lake with family and friends, frequently grilling, having campfires and taking people out on the boat.

One of Mike’s most proud accomplishments was earning his 20-year sobriety coin, just two days before his passing.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 5 at 5 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Mike’s family will receive friends for visitation Sunday beginning at 1 p.m., until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to Angela Hospice Home Care, Inc. 14100 Newburgh Rd. Livonia, MI 48154.

