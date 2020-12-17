Michael Doyle, 75

Michael Q. Doyle, D.O., of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly December 15, 2020 at McLaren Oakland Hospital, at the age of 75, surrounded by the comfort of his wife, daughter and highly respected colleagues and friends.

He is the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Liz”. Loving father of Megan Doyle and Brian Doyle. Dear brother of Kay (Bill) Nelson-Bates and Richard Anderson.

Preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Alice Doyle, sister Maureen “Mosie” Anderson, niece Krystin Anderson and his nephew Scott Anderson.

Dr. Doyle practiced emergency room medicine for over 45 years. He was the director of the Emergency Medicine Residency Program at McLaren Oakland Hospital. Dr. Doyle was well revered and loved by all the staff and students that he guided and mentored. Many of his residents are successful physicians all across the world today.

Dr. Doyle’s wife and daughter would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many individuals who participated in the tribute of his “Walk of Honor,” as he departed the hospital for the last time.

A special thanks to Waterford Regional Fire Department, STAR EMS, and the doctors and staff of McLaren Oakland.

Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A memorial mass at St. Daniel Catholic Church will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the McLaren Oakland Foundation.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.