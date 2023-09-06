Michael Mason, 71

MASON

Michael David Mason was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Charlotte, Mich., to the late Milford and Joan Mason, and passed away July 8, 2023 at the age of 71.

He graduated Clarkston High School in 1970. Mike studied communications and relocated to California, where he worked for various radio stations as a disc jockey.

For 20 years, Mike owned Mason TV Repair Service in Yucca Valley, Calif.

He met and married the love of his life, Christine Murphy Mason, in 2003.

After retiring, Mike and Chris relocated to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where Mike became a very distinct radio voice on KNLM.

Mike was a faithful member of Stonebridge Fellowship Church since 2011, volunteering as the audio/visual tech.

Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind his cherished wife Christine, brothers Gordon (Nancy) Mason, Gary (Debby) Mason, sister Marcia (Bruce) Mercado, daughters Tammy and Christina, son Brad, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Sleep well, Mike, and take your rest. We all loved you, but God loved you best.