Clarkston Community Schools seek renewal of their 8 mill Headlee restoration millage in the March 10 election.

If approved, it will allow the district to continue to levy 18 mills of non-homestead millage on all commercial, business, rental properties, vacant land, and second-home properties. The millage renewal does not affect property taxes for primary home residences.

One mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of the taxable value of a property. The funds from the non-homestead Headlee restoration millage go into the district’s general fund, which supports day-to-day operations, such as programs, facilities, and employee salaries.

If the proposal fails, a Headlee rollback of 3.5 percent in May 2020 would result in a $67,311 loss of revenue to the Clarkston Community Schools general fund, effective July 1, 2020.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.