Millage to pay for paving of township roads; work starting May 11

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with Independence Township, expects to begin resurfacing roads within the township in May.

The projects are being paid for with special property-tax millage dollars that were approved by township voters for this purpose in 2018. As a result of the millage, nearly all main roads in the township will be resurfaced beginning this year through 2022.

The first road to be resurfaced will be Andersonville Road from Old White Lake Road east to the southern township border. Work is expected to begin Monday, May 11.

During the work, Andersonville Road will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing traffic in the work zone. Work on Andersonville Road is expected to be completed in early June.

The following roads will also be resurfaced this year:

• Sashabaw Road, from Maybee Road to the township border (expected to start in May, date to be announced)

• Clintonville Road, from Maybee Road to Mann Road (expected to start in May, date to be announced)

• Waldon Road, from the Clarkston Village border to Clintonville Road (expected to start in June, date to be announced)

• Sashabaw Road, from south of Clarkston Road (near DTE Energy Music Theatre) to Oak Hill Road (township border) (expected to start in June, date to be announced)

• Clintonville Road, from Waldon Road to Clarkston Road (expected to start in July, date to be announced)

• Clintonville Road, from Maybee Road to Waldon Road (expected to start in August, date to be announced)

“I applaud Township Supervisor Pat Kittle for his vision and leadership in initiating this millage and Independence Township voters for passing the millage to improve the heavier-traveled roads throughout the township,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. “This is truly a partnership. The Road Commission is providing the design and inspection functions for these projects at no cost, and the township millage revenues will cover most of the cost of the contractor paving. It’s a win-win situation.”

“I hate taxes as much as anybody,” Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle said. “With township roads in such a state of disrepair, and with no foreseeable help coming from the state, our only option was to put the road millage on the ballot and let the people decide. The residents of the township are to be congratulated for their courage and willingness to keep Independence Township a crown jewel of north Oakland County.”

More than 28 miles of roads will be resurfaced through 2022 through the township millage.

The contractor for the 2020 resurfacing work is Cadillac Asphalt of Clarkston.