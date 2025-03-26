Millie Tobey Ham

May 5, 1932- March 7, 2025

Our precious, traveling mom, grandma, great-grandma arrived in heaven March 7, 2025.

Millie was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Harry and Mildred Tobey and moved eight times from birth to her high school graduation, living in Missouri, California, Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1950 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University in 1954.

In 1955 she married her soul mate John Ham and the moving continued as John was transferred to various stores for his lifelong management career with the J.C. Penney Company. Millie and John lived in Silver Spring, Rockville and Salisbury, MD; Grove City and Stow, OH; Medford, NJ and Clarkston, MI. It was in Clarkston where she finally put down roots, living there 44 years.

When John retired in 1991 the couple devoted more time to travel, reaching every continent but Antarctica. Millie and John enjoyed nearly 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.

Throughout her lifetime, Millie made service to her church and community a high priority, often taking a leadership role in the organizations in which she served. A member of Clarkston United Methodist Church for more than 40 years, she served on a variety of committees, as a Stephen Minister and as a fundraiser for the church’s capital campaigns.

She was passionate about human rights and led efforts for equal access to health care as vice president of the Michigan League of Women Voters’ (LWV) Board of Directors and studied school desegregation in Summit County as president of the Stow, Ohio LWV chapter from 1977-78. She was a tour guide for the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area– now a national park– and volunteered as a literacy tutor for non-English speakers in Waterford, MI for many years.

Millie worked in human resources at George Washington University in the late 1950s before resigning to raise her family. One of her favorite jobs was as a bus driver for special needs children when she lived in New Jersey from 1978-1980.

An avid reader, Millie was also a fabulous chef and baker who hosted many dinner parties and holiday gatherings well into her 80s. She had a flair for decorating and was a very capable artist and seamstress as well as an outdoorsy soul who loved hiking, camping, gardening and boating.

Millie is survived by children Mark (Sandy), Clinton, OH; Russ (Lynn), Conneaut, OH; and Susan Ham; grandchildren Luke (Stephanie), Corte Madera, CA; Trevor (Stephanie), Durham, NC; Corey (Maia Hoffman), Portland, OR; Matthew (Mayson), Canal Fulton, OH; Alexandra Wilson (Andrew), Columbus, OH; and Naomi; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Wesley and Bryson.

The family is especially grateful for the outstanding care provided by Clarkston Visiting Angels, Tori Kurtzhals and Tami Hollingsworth-Dowd the last four years of Millie’s life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, on Monday, March 31 at 11 a.m. led by Pastor Amy Mayo-Moyle. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. in the church’s gathering space.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Clarkston UMC Food Pantry, Lighthouse at 46156 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48342—two ministries Millie loved– or any local National Public Radio station.