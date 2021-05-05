Motorcycle accident

In the early-evening hours of April 18, deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound Maybee Road near Waterford Road.

A 53-year-old Highland Township man had been driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Maybee Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell off.

He was transported by paramedics from the Independence Township Fire Department to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol appears to have been a factor in this crash.