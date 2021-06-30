Motorcycle fatality

A fatal crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on June 19 on northbound Dixie Highway at Rattalee Lake Road in Springfield Township.

A 50-year-old Clarkston man and a 49-year-old passenger were exiting left out of a parking lot onto northbound Dixie Highway in a 2019 Ford Explorer when they collided with a northbound 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 44-year-old Grand Blanc Township man, and his passenger, a 38-year-old Grand Blanc Township woman, were transported to Genesys Regional Medical Center by the Groveland Township Fire Department. The operator of the motorcycle died from his injuries and the passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The occupants of the Ford Explorer were not injured.

The operator of the motorcycle and the passenger were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash and the operator had a cycle endorsement. Both occupants of the Ford Explorer were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.