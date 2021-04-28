Mountaineer Update for April 28, 2021

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Soccer team won both their games. They opened the week with a 8-0 win over Liggett, April 20.

They won their road game against St. Catherine on Thursday, 4-1.

“Coming back after a year off, they are a year older. It is even more exciting to see the talent is still there,” said Rich Cross, head coach for soccer after taking last season off due to COVID. “They have potential to make a run in the state tournament and the players to make that happen. We are so happy to be back.”

* * *

Everest Varsity Baseball won their game against Byron on Thursday, 9-6.

They won their double header against Waterford Mott on Friday, 3-0 and 13-8.

* * *

The OCS-Everest Softball team won their game against Huron Valley Lutheran in five innings on Thursday, 19-9.

* * *

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Tennis won their match against Riverview Gabriel Richard on April 19, 6-2.