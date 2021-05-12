Mountaineer Update for May 12, 2021

Clarkston Everest held their JPII tournament for grades fourth through eighth in honor of St. Pope John Paul II.

The event promotes a spirit of healthy competition, camaraderie among the boys, and an atmosphere that is Christ-centered.

The annual event, which started 24 years ago, began after school on Friday and ended Saturday evening with Mass and awards.

The athletes competed in three sports throughout the tournament and also participated in adoration, Mass, the rosary, and they had the opportunity to go to confession.

It is one of the highlights of the year for the boys and many of them start talking about it in September.

Vincent Pruchnicki shared he enjoyed playing sports with his friends while Spencer Lacey enjoyed being able to hang out with everyone while playing sports.

“Having adoration Friday night with all the candles lit and winning the hockey championship game,” Vincent Cross added.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate had mixes of wins and losses in their athletic fields last week.

Everest Varsity Baseball went 3-1 in their games last week.

They went 10-4 and 9-0 in their double header against Greenhills.

They had a 16-14 win over Goodrich and they lost to Almont, 5-4.

Everest-Oakland Christian Softball went 16-2 and 14-13 in their double header against Clarenceville.

Everest Girls Varsity Tennis had a 4-3 win over Clawson and a 3-2 loss against Rochester.

Everest Boys Varsity Golf’s Remi Stalcup finished in fifth place at the Westbound tournament hitting a 76 for the day.

The team lost to Liggett 205-165 and lost to Frankel Jewish Academy, 220-216.

Everest Girls Varsity Soccer had a 4-1 win over Shrine on senior night and a 6-0 win over Liggett.