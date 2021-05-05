Mountaineer Update for May 5, 2021

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Soccer team went 2-1 last week. They opened with a 3-2 win over Shrine on April 27.

They finished the week with a 4-1 win against Greenhills on Saturday.

They lost to Cranbrook on Thursday, 1-0.

The Everest Boys Track and Field team finished in fourth place in the CHSL Jamboree at Foley with 95 points.

Madison Heights Bishop finished in first place with 138 points. Allen Park Cabrini took second place, 104 points; Detroit Loyola, third, 99; Ann Arbor Greenhills, fifth, 50.

The girls finished in sixth place at the jamboree with 54.5 points

Wixom St. Catherin finished in first with 147 points; Ann Arbor Greenhills, second, 100; Royal Oak Shrine, third, 77; Madison Heights Bishop, fourth, 76; and University Liggett, fifth, 55.5

Oakland Christian-Everest Co-op Softball mercied two teams last week with a 16-1 win over Southfield Christian and a 26-11 win over Summit Academy.

Everest Baseball split against Cranbrook, opening with a 5-2 loss and ending the day with a 3-2 win. They had two losses against Cardinal Mooney, 6-0 and 4-0.

Everest Girls Tennis won against Liggett, 5-3, and Divine Child, 5-3, last week. They tied against St. Catherine, 4-4.

Everest Boys Varsity Golf finished with 212 in a tri-meet at the Fountains, April 27.

Austin Catholic finished with 202 and Our Lady of the Lakes with 210.