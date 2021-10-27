Mountaineer Update for October 27, 2021

Mountaineers are district champions for the third consecutive year after their win over Shrine Catholic.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate won the MHSAA Division 4 Boys Soccer District 58 title with a 3-2 win last Thursday, Oct. 21.

The first half was scoreless until the Knights placed one over Everest goalie Tom Williams’s head on the bounce with 38 seconds remaining in the half.

Lucas Cross led scoring for the Mountaineers with two quick ones early in the second half, scoring his first goal with 33:40 remaining and his second goal about four minutes later.

Tito Fortuny scored one in from outside over the Knight’s keeper’s head to make it 3-1 with 14:40 remaining in the game.

A penalty kick in the box a minute later brought the score to 3-2.

It was the second time in the program’s history the Mountaineers defeated Shrine and both were this season.

Everest competed against Lansing Christian on Tuesday in the semifinal of the Regional 15 game and won 3-0. The regional final is Saturday at Notre Dame Prep, originally scheduled at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 11 a.m.

The semifinal game is Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Troy Athens, 7 p.m. The state championship game is Saturday, Nov. 6. Time and location will be announced.

* * *

Everest tied for first place at the Catholic High School League C/D Championship, Oct. 22. Everest and Royal Oak Shrine finished the cross country meet with 57 points. They lost in the sixth place runner tie breaker to Shrine.

Highlights from the day included the fifth time the team was nominated for the Mark Carpenter Sportsmanship Award.

Senior Avery Herrgott, junior Alyse Felix and freshman Erica Walker received All-Catholic honors. Freshman Leahy received All-League.

Felix led the Mountaineers as she finished in fifth place in the time of 21:28.10. Herrgott finished in eighth place, 22:02.90; Walker, 11th, 22:20.30; Leahy, 20th, 23:01.20; junior Caroline Cross, 26th, 23:30.90; freshman Natalie Cross, 34th, 24:22.70; and senior Celine Legg, 36th, 24:37.60.

Allen Park Cabrini finished in third place with 68 points; Ann Arbor Greenhills, fourth, 77; Madison Heights Bishop Foley, fifth, 107; Austin Catholic, sixth, 156, Riverview Gabriel Richard, seventh, 201.

The Mountaineers head to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 Region 36 Cross Country meet this Friday at Chandler Park Golf Course. They race at 3:45 p.m.

* * *

Everest Varsity Football lost to Bishop Foley in the Prep Bowl at Ford Field on Saturday, 43-37.

Foley jumped to a 10-point lead with a touchdown and a field goal in the first half and finished with half with a 24-7 lead. The Mountaineers tied the game closed in with two points to go, scoring on a 11-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Foley finished the game with one more touchdown.

Everest (7-2) begins playoffs this week as they host Mount Clemens in the pre-district game this Saturday, 2 p.m.