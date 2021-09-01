Mountaineer Update for September 1, 2021

Clarkston Everest Varsity Football lost their season opener to Montrose, 40-28.

The Mountaineers opened the game with a 35-yard field goal from Joey Thibodeau, 3-0.

Everest scored on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Thibodeau to Johnny Nedwick, and a 2-point conversion off a pass from Nedwick to Patrick Cooper. They closed the first half with a 35-yard field goal from Thibodeau.

Thibodeau scored on a 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Nathan Beggs had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Thibodeau kicked two PATs.

Thibodeau threw 12 passes for 239 yards and was the leading rusher with 63 yards on 17 carries. Nedwick caught seven passes for 163 yards.

Nedwick led defense with four tackles and six assists. Beggs had three tackles and two assists. Jimmy Nedwick had three tackles, nine assists and one sack.

Everest Boys Varsity Soccer tied against Oakland Christian, Aug. 24, 1-1. Mark Cross made the goal off an assist from his twin brother, Isaac Cross.

Everest Varsity Volleyball won their home opener against Academy of Sacred Heart, 3-0; 25-6, 25-3, and 25-6.