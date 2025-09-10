Mountaineer Update for September 10, 2025

Everest Football

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football lost to Ubly on Friday, 22-14.

They opened the season with a 32-6 loss to Michigan Collegiate, Aug. 29.

The Mountaineers host Gabriel Richard this Friday. Kick off is 7 p.m.

Everest Cross Country

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team finished in fifth place at the Small School Invite at Stoney Creek Metropark on Thursday with 92 points.

Sophomore Allison Schmitt medaled in sixth place, finishing in the time of 22:03.80.

The Mountaineers compete in the first Catholic High School League Jamboree on Wednesday. They head to Springfield Oaks on Saturday to compete in the 57th Annual Holly-Duane Raffin Festival of Races.

Everest Boys Soccer

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer team went 1-1 while on the road last week.

They opened with a 4-2 win over Oakland Christian, Sept. 2. Charles Schmitt led with two goals. Nicholas Sasak and Maximillian Ponce each scored one goal. The Mountaineers lost to Shrine on Thursday, 3-0.

Everest opened the week against Genesee Christian and West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy. They host Madison Heights Bishop Foley on Saturday, 10 a.m

Everest Girls Volleyball

The Clarkston Everest Girls Varsity Volleyball team defeated Chesterfield Austin Catholic in their home opener on Thursday, 3-1.

They lost the first set, 25-20. They went on to win the next three sets, 26-24, 25-14, 25-14.

The Mountaineers opened the week against Cardinal Mooney. They head to Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart on Thursday, 6 p.m.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price