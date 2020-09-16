Mountaineers capture first at Oakland Christian invite

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team finished in first place at the Small School Invite last Thursday at Oakland Christian.

The Mountaineers finished with 22 points.

Three runners medalled in the top ten with Caroline Cross in second place, finishing in the time of 21:45; Avery Herrgott, fourth place, 22:33; and Eve Herrgott, seventh place, 22:42.

Alyse Felix and Theresa Waller rounded off the top five as Felix finished in 12th place, 23:19; and Waller, 15th, 23:28.

“The team is running times the majority of them didn’t see until October last year,” said Coach Mary Williams. “The future is bright.”

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest finished in second place out of the eight teams with 38 points. Huron Valley Lutheran finished in third place, 70; Lutheran High School Westland, fourth place, 74; and Southfield Christian, fifth place, 82.

The runners competed in the Catholic High School Intersectional Division 1 Jamboree on Tuesday. They compete in the Powers Charger Cross Country meet on Saturday at Abrams Park.

* * *

Everest Varsity Volleyball opened the season with a 3-1 win over Austin Catholic. They lost the first set 23-25 then came back to win the next three sets, 25-10, 25-14 and 25-21.

They played Oakland Christian and Lutheran Northwest in a tournament on Saturday and to both teams in two sets.