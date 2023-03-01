Mountaineers head into playoffs with wins

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball closed the regular season with two wins.

They defeated Genesee Christian, 38-32, on Feb. 20; and Mooney, 51-16, on Thursday.

The Mountaineers opened the MHSAA Division 4 District 126 playoffs on Monday against Genesee Christian. The winner moves on to the district semifinal on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.. The final is Friday at 7 p.m. All district games are at Genesee Christian.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Basketball lost their game against Divine Child last Thursday, 71-60.

They opened the week against Southfield Christian on Tuesday and close the regular reason against Parkway Christian on Thursday, 7 p.m.

Bishop Foley United finished the season in the MHSAA Division 3 Ice Hockey Regional 22 against Cranbrook on Friday, 9-0.