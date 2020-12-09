Mountaineers named Coaches of the Year

Three coaches from Clarkston Everest Collegiate were named Regional Coach of the Year.

John Haezebrouck led the Mountaineer Boys Varsity Soccer team in back-to-back district and regional titles.

Mary Williams and the girls cross country team also claimed back-to-back regional titles as well as their first Catholic High School League championship title.

Michael Pruchnicki led the undefeated football team to a district title and they are hopeful for more when fall tournaments begin again.

“Everest is blessed with amazing coaches,” said Everest Collegiate Athletic Director Ann-Serra Lowney.

“The majority of our head coaches have played as college athletes. Our athletes respect our staff and look up to them not only as coaches but as mentors and role models. What our coaches bring to our athletes is not just the knowledge and technique of the sport but also of authenticity and virtue. Coaches loved coaching at Everest because the Mountaineers are fun to coach. They are passionate, enthusiastic, and concerned more about the team than individual glory.”

Lowney added there are many factors which makes what makes athletics at Everest unique including the athletes participate in multiple sports, there is a Christ-centered approach and there is the importance of the community.

The season is over for the boys soccer team and girls cross country team but the football team will continue when athletics can play again. Fall tournaments and the winter season was put on a 3-week pause due to orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Nov. 15.