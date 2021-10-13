Mountaineers on the high seas

The sailing club from Clarkston Everest Collegiate has enjoyed the first weeks of competition.

“The team did awesome,” said Coach Gregg Kittinger. “They competed in a pretty high level qualifier regatta with very competitive schools from different states.”

It was their first regatta, with a fifth place as one of their highest finishes. Diego Kittinger skippered 24 races. Diego Esquer, Pascual Noriega, and Valentino Orsini alternated as crew.

“We were so impressed and proud of them,” Gregg said. “Overall, it was an amazing weekend with a lots of practice and awesome performance from the entire team.”

The club competed in their second regatta and coach shared it was awesome sailing by team Everest.

“We had three teams on the water this weekend,” he said.

The standings out a field of 21 boats are: Diego Kittinger and Valentino Orsini placed sixth; Pascual Noriega and Diego Esquer placed eighth in their first regatta together; and Luca Orsini and a guest from Rochester placed 14th. It was Orsini’s first first ever regatta.

This past weekend Diego Kittinger competed in the Junior Olympics with teams from throughout the midwest. The rest of the group was at Pontiac Yacht Club, skippering their second race.