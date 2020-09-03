Mountaineers open in Ohio

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer was one of four Michigan teams to take a road trip to Ohio over the weekend to compete at Total Soccer Complex.

The Mountaineers played Auburn Hills Oakland Christian in two games.

They tied the first of their fall season with a 1-1 score. The lone goal was made by junior Lucas Cross.

The Mountaineers won the second game against the Lancers, 3-2. Goals were scored by juniors Joey Thibodeau and Sawyer Arbogast and senior Dominic Cross.

Initially when the Mountaineers traveled to Ohio they thought they would be playing both Oakland Christian and Riverview Gabriel Richard. They found out Ohio’s current regulations require teams to play just one opponent on a given day.

The games were approved by the MHSAA and in compliance with all Ohio regulations.

As of now in Michigan, boys soccer, volleyball and girls swim and dive teams are allowed to practice but competitions are not allowed in Regions 1-5 and 7, announced by the MHSAA on Aug. 20. ~WARP