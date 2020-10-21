Mountaineers rule CHSL in football and cross country

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team had a big win over Royal Oak Shrine at Notre Dame Prep on Saturday, 41-7.

During the first quarter, Jack Lasceski scored three touchdowns which were on a 36-yard run, a 25-yard run, and a 2-yard run.

Everest scored again in the third quarter off a 8-yard run by Jimmy Neme. Neme also caught a pass from Giovanni Mastromatteo for a 2-point conversion.

They scored twice in the final quarter with a 19-yard run from Lasceski and a 9-yard run by Johnny Nedwick.

Joey Thibodeau went 3-for-4 on PAT kicks for the game.

With the win the Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0 CHSL Intersectional 2) advance to the Catholic High School League Prep Bowl on Saturday at Detroit Catholic Central against Gabriel Richard.

The Clarkston Everest Girls Cross Country team claimed their first Catholic High School League Championship title in school history.

They were ranked two points ahead of University Liggett going into the meet and had beat Liggett a few weeks agao at their course.

The Mountaineers finished the championship in first place with 44 points.

Sophomore Alyse Felix, sophomore Caroline Cross, senior Theresa Waller, and freshman Eve Herrgott were named All-Catholic and junior Avery Herrgott was named All-League.

The top five finishers in the varsity race were Felix in seventh place, 21:11.8; Cross, eighth, 21:13.1; Waller, ninth, 21:13.9; Eve Herrgott, 11th, 21:24.3; Avery Herrgoot, 16th, 21:57.1.

“Some shuffling of finishing places for the varsity squad, showing just how important every member is,” said Mary Williams, head coach. “With the exception of one runner with a one second difference, every single runner ran faster on the same course than they did three weeks ago.”

The top five teams included University Liggett finishing in second place with 55 points; Allen Park Cabrini, third, 74; Royal Oak Shrine, fourth, 112; and Madison Heights Foley, fifth, 119.

Everest won the JV race with 21 points.

The top five runners were freshman Kathleen Thibodeau in second place, 23:13.3; sophomore Allison Tong, fifth, 25:06.7; sophomore Jessie Burns, sixth, 25:30.9; junior Emily Callaghan, eighth, 25:48.9; and junior Celine Legg, ninth, 26:32.5.

The Everest Varsity Volleyball team went 4-0 last week, opening with a 3-2 win over University Liggett.

They hosted Liggett during Senior Night, Oct. 14, and won the first two matches, 25-20 and 25-17. Liggett won the next two, 20-28 and 25-22. The Mountaineers won the tie-breaking match, 15-5.

They won their three games at a quad meet. They won against Harper Woods, 2-1, 19-25, 25-18, 15-1; Ecourse, 2-0, 25-21, 25-3; and Cristo Ray, 2-0, 25-7, 25-14.

Everest Boys Varsity Soccer defeated Genesee Christian in the district semifinal, 4-2, with two goals from Lucas Cross, one from Anthony Felix and one from Joey Thibodeau.

They play in the district final on Thursday at Oakland Christian, 4 p.m.