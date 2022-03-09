Mountaineers take home district title

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Basketball won the district championship at home on Friday.

They defeated Auburn Hills Oakland Christian in the Division 4 District 126 championship, 50-38, with Celeste James leading with 16 points. Addyson Bautel had ten points.

They won the semifinal game against Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 56-28.

They competed in the regional semifinal at Our Lady of the Lakes against Mooney on Tuesday. The winner plays in the regional final on Thursday, 7 p.m.

* * *

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Basketball finished their season with a win against Parkway Christian on Thursday, 56-41.

They also had a big win on the road against Southfield Christian on March 1, 55-53.

They play Pontiac Academy for Excellence in the MHSAA Division 4, District 126 semifinal on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The district final is on Friday at 7 p.m. Both games are at Everest.