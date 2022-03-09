Mountaineers take home district title

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Basketball won the district championship at home on Friday.
They defeated Auburn Hills Oakland Christian in the Division 4 District 126 championship, 50-38, with Celeste James leading with 16 points. Addyson Bautel had ten points.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Basketball wins the district crown at home. Photo provided by Everest Collegiate

They won the semifinal game against Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 56-28.
They competed in the regional semifinal at Our Lady of the Lakes against Mooney on Tuesday. The winner plays in the regional final on Thursday, 7 p.m.
Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Basketball finished their season with a win against Parkway Christian on Thursday, 56-41.
They also had a big win on the road against Southfield Christian on March 1, 55-53.
They play Pontiac Academy for Excellence in the MHSAA Division 4, District 126 semifinal on Wednesday, 7 p.m.
The district final is on Friday at 7 p.m. Both games are at Everest.

