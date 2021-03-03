Mountaineers update for March 3, 2021

Skiers from Clarkston Everest Collegiate finished the season last week.

Hunter Hambrick finished in ninth place in the MHSAA Division 2 Ski State Championship in the Slalom race, Feb. 22, with the combined time of 86.25 in his All-State finish.

Cade Parsons competed in the Southeastern Michigan Ski League on Feb. 25. He finished in 29th place in the Giant Slalom, in the time of 35.66. He finished in 57th place in the Slalom race, 57.51.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Competitive Cheer team took first place at the Panther Invite on Saturday.

They scored a total of 647.52 points with 207 points in the first round and 190.72 points in the second round.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Basketball team posted a 58-39 win over Lenawee Christian on Saturday. Michael McGrath led with 16 points. Johnny Nedwick had 15 points.

They won their game against University Liggett on Feb. 24, 44-37. McGrath led with 14 points and Joey Thibodeau had eight points.

The Everest Boys JV Basketball team won their game against Lenawee Christian on Saturday, 43-33. They won their game against University Liggett on Feb. 24, 56-47.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball team lost to Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes on Saturday, 65-33; and Bishop Foley on Feb. 23, 67-39.