Mountaineers win state title

BIG RAPIDS — The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Golf team claimed the state championship title for the third consecutive year.

The Mountaineers finished with a total score of 631 during the two-day 2025 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 Boys Golf Finals at Katke Golf Course at Ferris State University, with a 314 on the first day and 317 on the second day.

Seniors Will Pennanen and Parker Stalcup led the team, finishing in the top ten.

Pennanen finished in second place with a total score of 142, with a 71 on both days. Stalcup finished in a close third place with 141, with a 71 on the first day and 72 on the second day.

Junior Dominic Walker finished with a 89 and 87 for a 176. Senior Mark Cross finished with a 94 and 87 for a total of 181 and junior Nolan Alban had a 83 and 101 for a 184. -W.R.P