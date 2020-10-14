Mountaineers win third league jamboree to secure title

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team claimed the Catholic High School League Intersectional 1 league title on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

It was an exciting moment as the Mountaineers not only hosted the third jamboree in the league but it was also their third jamboree win as they scored 28 points.

Sophomore Caroline Cross led the team, finishing in third place in the time of 23:09.8.

Top five finishers were junior Avery Herrgott finished in seventh place, 24:16; freshman Eve Herrgott, eighth place, 24:18.6; senior Theresa Waller, tenth place, 24:26.3; sophomore Alyse Felix, 11th place, 24:29.2.

Royal Oak Shrine finished the jamboree in second place with 57 points. Madison Heights Bishop Foley took third place with 59 points and Austin Catholic was fourth with 89 points.

They head to the CHSL Championship this Saturday at Goodells County Park.

Then, they prepare for the MHSAA Girls Cross Country Division 4 Pre-Regional 72 at Oakland Christian, Oct. 24.

***

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer team posted a 7-1 win over Summit Academy last Thursday. Lucas Cross and Anthony Felix led the team with two goals each. Jose De Nigris, Joey Thibodeau and Luke Marshall scored one goal each.

They shut out Cabrini on Oct. 7, 5-0. Cross led with two goals. Felix, DeNigris and Emiliano Ramirez scored one goal each. Shutout by Tom Williams.

The Mountaineers begin playoffs in the MHSAA Boys Soccer Division 4 District 60 Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 19. They host Genesse Christian in the semifinal game.

***

The Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball team lost to Parkway Christian, 3-1. They won the first match, 25-15, then lost the next three, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-31. Daniella Mirjah and 19 kills, ten digs; Sally McGrath had 11 kills, four blocks; and Bella Neiman had 46 assists.

***

The Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team’s game against Our Lady of the Lakes was cancelled. The Mountaineers head to Royal Shrine on Saturday, 1 p.m.