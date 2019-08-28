MSUFCU PUD

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE

AMENDING THE LIBERTY

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., on August 20, 2019, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence, MI 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved second reading and adopted an amendment to the Township’s Zoning Ordinance for purposes of amending a portion of the Liberty Planned Unit Development (PUD) which fronts on the west side of Sashabaw, between Cheshire Park and Waldon Center Drives (part of Parcel #08-27-176-006) to permit construction of a Michigan State University Federal Credit Union. A summary of the ordinance is set forth below. A true copy of the Ordinance can be inspected or obtained at the office of the Township Clerk at the above address.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1 OF ORDINANCE: Description and Purpose . Describes the property involved, the prior PUD approval and amendments, and the purposes of this amendment. Grants the amendments of the PUD and describes the amended PUD documents and other conditions related to the amendment.

SECTION 3 OF ORDINANCE: Severability. Provides that if any part of the ordinance is found to be void, that part is severed and the rest of the ordinance remains in place.

SECTION 4 OF ORDINANCE: Savings. Provides that the Township Zoning Ordinance shall remain in full force and effect , amended only as specified in this Ordinance.

SECTION 5 OF ORDINANCE: Effective . Provides for the effective date of the Ordinance.

SECTION 6 OF ORDINANCE: Enactment . Declares the ordinance enacted and orders publication.

Cari Neubeck, Township Clerk

Introduced: May 7, 2091

Published: May 15, 2019-Clarkston News

Adopted: August 20, 2019

Adoption Published: August 28, 2019-Clarkston News

Effective: September 5, 2019