Naked in Clarkston

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Clarkston Road in the early morning hours of August 7 for a report of indecent exposure.

The caller told police that he had been woken up by the doorbell and someone attempting to open the front door. The caller then discovered a completely naked white man who said he was lost.

Officers canvassed the area and discovered a neighboring unoccupied residence that had its front door broken in. An end table had been broken and a table lamp was found in the front lawn. A lit barbeque grill, with a clothes poll in it, was found in the backyard.

A K9 unit was called in to track the suspect, but nothing was found.

The suspect is an 18-20-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-11 and 140-150 pounds. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

The incident is still under investigation.