Nancy Dangel, 78

Nancy Dangel, of Clarkston, beloved spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on December 28, 2020 while being comforted by her family, at the age of 78.

Mother of Tim (Sheryl) Dangel and David (Shawne) Dangel, grandmother of Amanda, Erica, Michael (Aeorana) and Christin (VanNorman), great-grandmother of Ford and Ella (Dangel), Ariana and Landen (VanNorman), sister of Robert (Margret), Russell and Mark (Karen) Stewart.

“Nan,” as she was widely known by many, owned and operated the Great Midwestern Antique Emporium of Waterford and considered its staff her “extended family.”

A fixture of Waterford for over 30 years, there she befriended hundreds.

A resident of Clarkston for over 45 years, her passion for antiques was manifest in her home on Deer Lake where she and her family lived and thrived.

A dedicated member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clarkston and a child of Christ. she now walks in His kingdom, joining her husband (Bob), mother (Elizabeth), father (Philip), and brother (Russell) Stewart.

Initial private services for immediate family will be held soon. At a later date (TBD), a celebration of her life – to include all whom she touched – is planned.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church of Clarkston.

