Nancy Fordon, 85

Nancy Ann Fordon, of Waterford, formerly of St. Clair and West Bloomfield, passed away March 4, 2021 at the age of 85.

Beloved wife of David Lee, Sr., for over 65 years.

Loving mother of David (Terry) Fordon, cherished grandma of Katie (Josh) Evans and Krissy Fordon, proud “GG” of Landon, Cohen, and Addy.

Nancy is preceded in the early death of her son Jeffrey Scott Fordon and her brother Jack Radike.

Nancy was incredibly grateful for her family. She loved to coordinate the group gatherings at the family cottage in Cadillac. She took great pride in her role as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed her time on the water.

As a child, Nancy spent trips onboard the freighters with her father who captained the ships.

She will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral service will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Monday, March 8 at noon. Friends may visit Monday at the funeral home, 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Private interment at Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. The family will hold a celebration of Nancy’s life at a later date when restrictions are lifted.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.