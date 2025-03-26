Nancy Lee Seitz, 77

Nancy Lee Seitz; of Clarkston formerly of Davisburg & Orion Twp; born July 21, 1947 in Flint to Richard & Wanda Crabtree; passed away March 23, 2025;age 77; wife of Gilbert “Gil”; bonus mom of Matthew Seitz, Laura (John) Tiger & Margaret (Christopher) Cavalier; grandma of Madeline and Austin; sister of Richard (Debra) Crabtree, Linda (Gregory) Reigle and William (Lori) Crabtree; aunt of many. Nancy graduated from Flint Southwestern in 1965. She was an equipment engineer at AT&T, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling. Nancy was a talented golfer and knew how to have fun. She loved spending time with family. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, March 28th from 4 to 8 p.m.;

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.