Nancy Moffat, 91

Nancy L. Moffat, of Sylvan Lake and Waterford, passed away on November 4, 2021 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by her husband John.

Mother of Shannon (Jim) Williams, Kristen (Don) Tottingham, Kevin (Annette) Riley, Michael Riley, and Nancy (Michael) Fijal.

Also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Florence Baldwin and granddaughter Natalie Sutterfield.

Nancy graduated from Michigan State University and was a true Spartan fan. She continued to be active with her sorority, Alpha Phi.

Nancy was an elementary teacher for Pontiac Schools.

She enjoyed traveling, collecting beach glass and snow skiing. Nancy was a D.A.R. – Daughter of the Revolutionary War.

She loved animals, music and toasting with a glass of wine.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, November 9 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m.

Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Alpha Phi Foundation.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.