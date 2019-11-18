NATHAN WILLIAM GHEEN

GHEEN, NATHAN WILLIAM, of Clarkston, passed away November 14, 2019 at 44 years of age. Born March 27, 1975 in Howell, Michigan, son of the late Richard William Gheen and Judy Lynn Gheen nee Denson; beloved partner of Kristi Fruit for 15 years; cherished father of Ari and Zane Gheen; dearest brother of Tonya Gheen-Farley; cherished brother-in-law of Wally (Anne) Fruit and Bobby (Kortnie) Fruit. Nathan enlisted in the United States Coast Guard soon after he graduated High School. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged. He then proceeded to go to trade school where he ended up finishing at the top of his class. He worked as an HVAC Technician for W J O’Neil Company out of Livonia, Michigan for many years and was a member of local 636 pipefitters union. Nate was passionate about his family and loved them very much. He enjoyed spending time with family and was a true outdoorsman. He spent a lot of time fishing and hunting and would take Zane with him on his outdoor adventures. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3-9 PM. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.