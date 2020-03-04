National honors for local artists

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

For Clarkston High School seniors Riley Kisser, Michaela Mueller, and Natalie Neumann, and junior Samantha Moyet, their passion for art paid off as all received prominent recognition at the annual Scholastic Art Awards.

“I hope to pursue an artistic career in the future, so seeing myself get an award with other talented artists gives me a little bit of hope I’m doing something right,” said Kisser, who earned two Gold Keys in photography, and honorable mention in digital art and photography.

Moyet won a Silver Key in digital art, and honorable mention in drawing and illustration; Mueller two Gold Keys in photography, silver key in photography, three honorable mentions in photography, and an honorable mention in digital art; and Neumann a Gold Key in comic art and best in show in comic art.

“I feel like in Clarkston, we’re always recognized for sports or academics, and I think art is just a nice thing to be recognized for,” said Moyet, who would like to attend the University for Creative Careers (SCAD), as well as an eLearning option, for fashion design.

Mueller said her awards have boosted her confidence.

“To be recognized with other people that are insanely talented is really great,” said the artist, who will be going to Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for visual media, photography and graphic design, next year.

Neumann will be majoring in art and design next year at the University of Michigan.

“I thought the ceremony was really cool and I got to see all the other art people got into the competition,” she said.

Most likely going to the University of Michigan, Kisser is hoping to major in media and communication and minor in graphic design with eyes on becoming a creative director down the road.

A panel of professional artists and professors reviewed submissions in the event, sponsored by the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. The students’ art will be on display in Clarkston through March 7.

“We’re so proud,” said Clarkston art teacher Meg Messina. “It’s a very competitive competition, and it’s the best of the best in all of the metropolitan area.”

“Every single one of these women is hard working, independently motivated, highly creative, and they deserve the awards that they got,” added Nichole Kaplan-Rudolph, also an art teacher at the high school.