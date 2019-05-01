Natural Resources Trust Fund public hearing

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TUESDAY, May 7, 2019

6:00 PM

TOWNSHIP HALL MEETING ROOM

(248) 625-5111

2019 GRANT APPLICATION

MICHIGAN NATURAL RESOURCES TRUST FUND

Be advised that the Charter Township of Independence Board will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, MAY 7, 2019, in the Township Board Meeting Room at Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan, for the purpose of receiving public input on the 2019-Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Application for Land Acquisition.

Information regarding the project can be obtained by contacting the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Senior Director, Derek O. Smith. dosmith@indtwp.com/248-922.6214