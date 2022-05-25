Neighborhood library

On May 11, Rick and Kathy Goodrich, who live on Golf View Drive, celebrated the opening of their Little Free Library with several neighborhood families where the children enjoyed snacks and were the first individuals to choose a book.

Kathy maintains a corner garden that now houses the new library. Rick is artistic and made the library, as a surprise, from shells they have collected from St. Petersburg Beach.

The Goodrich’s are happy to make this library available to everyone in the community.

PHOTO: Kathy and Rick Goodrich stand in front of their Little Free Library on Golf View Drive. Photo: Provided by Kathy Goodrich