Neiman’s Family Market honored for ‘impressive sales growth in 2025’

GRAND RAPIDS — Neiman’s Family Market received recognition during the SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo in Grand Rapids last month, where the family-owned grocery chain was honored with the We Win Award for ‘impressive sales growth in 2025.’

Neiman’s was recognized especially for increased sales with deli, bakery, meat and private labels, which all saw double digit increases this year.

With locations in Clarkston, St. Clair, Mayville and Tawas, representatives from Neiman’s joined nearly 2,000 other grocery industry leaders at the two-day expo that took place July 30-31.

“It’s nice being recognized by SpartanNash, with them having so many stores that they supply to … it was pretty surreal,” said Ryan Pizzo, Store Director for Neiman’s Market in Clarkston. “Specifically, I’m excited for the community because communities win these awards just as much as we do.”

Attendees included independent retailers, suppliers and SpartanNash associates, who came together to swap insights, share samples, and celebrate customer and supplier award ceremonies.

According to a press release from SpartanNash, the event showcased curated Consumer Taste Trends displays highlighting the top food trends of the year, which were backed by flavor forecasts and consumer insights. The expo also featured live auctions, and concluded with a donation of leftover product to Feeding America West Michigan, giving the equivalent of approximately 45,000 meals to local families in need.

Independent grocers are certainly a staple in their communities locally and nationwide, representing 33% of retail grocery industry sales – equating to $253.6 billion annually – and 1.2% of the United States’ gross domestic product, according to the National Grocers Association.

“Customer service nowadays has kind of fallen off, it’s not really a priority at other grocery stores but here, it’s a requirement,” Pizzo said.