New beginnings

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Even though he has no prior experience in government, Matt Stoian was appointed to a seat on the Independence Township Board of Trustees in November.

“It felt surreal,” Stoian said. “Still does.”

A township resident since 2011, Stoian said he ran for the trustee spot vacated when Jose Aliaga took over as township supervisor because he has “always appreciated the ability to cast my votes on issues.” He feels he brings a “different perspective” to the township board as well.

“I felt this was a great opportunity to dig in a bit more,” said Stoian. “I’m in a different stage of life (36 years old) compared to others on the board. My wife and I have three young children, and I feel that may help me to see another side of our community. I’m big on transparency and community involvement. I’d love to see more people aware of and giving input on what’s happening to help shape our future.”