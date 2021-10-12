New CIDL staffer assisting with business growth

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

As the new business and marketing librarian at the Clarkston Independence District Library, David Silberman has a unique role at the library.

His main responsibilities will include social media, marketing, and print collections as well as a lot of outreach to local businesses via the Chamber Area of Commerce’s events and Young Professional Network.

“As I get to know the business community, I can keep them informed of library resources that can help maintain and grow their businesses,” Silberman said.

For the past five years, Silberman worked full time at the Novi Public Library as the electronic resources librarian. Prior to that, he split time between the Novi Public Library and Oakland Community College. “Throughout COVID, I found myself thinking about a change of pace in search of new challenges to get out of my comfort zone,” Silberman said. “I saw the posting for CIDL where a friend and former colleague works, and I jumped at the opportunity. I applied, and here I am.”

Silberman grew up around Oakland County, first in Lathrup Village, then Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield before attending Western Michigan University for an undergraduate degree in Public History followed by Wayne State University for a Master’s in Library and Information Science.

He now lives in Ferndale with his dog Pancake.

Now immersed in his new role, Silberman is enjoying the experience so far.

“Clarkston as a whole feels like a real town and community,” said Silberman. “Coming from working in a suburb full of sprawl and big box stores, I’m finding Clarkston to be a refreshing environment, and the library matches that vibe.”

With so much content online and in a digital format these days, Silberman said libraries, especially the CIDL, are still very much sustainable.

“This has been one of the most frequent questions throughout my career,” said Silberman. “When a profession is constantly challenged and questioned, it tends to evolve or fade away. The people in this field are not going to sit back and let that happen, so libraries have proactively transformed into community centers that has something for anyone and everyone. They’re one of the last places where people can go without the expectation of spending money or compromising their privacy.

“I find that people appreciate the personal feel of a library where they can unplug a bit in this age of big tech and big business.”