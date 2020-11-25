New coach leading on the lanes

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Latisha Preston is excited for the winter season as she takes the helm as head coach for the Clarkston Girls Bowling team.

“I hope to bring more young ladies into the program and show them the ropes so they can have fun and potentially earn college scholarships,” Preston said. “My goals for the program are to reach our full potential, to win our league and have some girls qualify for states.”

She added she is also excited to start a new chapter and as being a first time coach that will be fulfilled.

“Being a coach is so important now more than other,” Preston said. “These times make it so hard for kids to have that connection with something positive. This truly is something that we have never experienced before and I want to be the happy spot in someone’s day.”

She also can’t wait to connect to the girls on a mentor level and competing in the Oakland Athletic Association league.

Preston has been a special education Paraeducator for Clarkston Community Schools for 23 years.

“My husband and I have two beautiful children that attend Clarkston Schools,” she said, adding their daughter is a sophomore at Clarkston High School and their son is an eighth grader at Clarkston Junior High School.

Bowlers had tryouts in early November but the winter season is currently on pause per an executive order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.