New coaches take the helm at Everest Collegiate

Everest Collegiate High School welcomed new coaches before the school year ended.

The Mountaineers welcome Marisa Ciszewski as head varsity volleyball coach and Rich Cross as head varsity boys basketball coach.

Ciszewski attended Notre Dame Prep High School where she played for Michigan High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame coach Betty Wroubel.

Ciszewski helped lead the Notre Dame to the 2013 MHSAA Class B Volleyball State Championship over Grand Rapids South Christian, 3-1.

She also played club volleyball for Legacy Volleyball Club for seven years.

Ciszewski went on to attend Oakland University where she was the team’s manager for four seasons. She credits OU Head Coach Rob Beam for giving her the knowledge needed to succeed as a varsity coach.

Ciszewski assumes the position after Coach Gina Mirjah resigned earlier this year after leading the Mountaineers for the past eight seasons. During her tenure, Coach Mirjah lead the team to two CHSL Intersectional titles.

Ciszewski met with interested volleyball players in the spring before school was out.

Cross graduated from Everest Collegiate in 2013. He played football and basketball for the Mountaineers from 2009-2013.

He helped lead the Mountaineers basketball team to two CHSL Intersectional Championships and two MHSAA District Championships.

Upon graduation, Cross attended Franciscan University of Steubenville where he played two seasons for the Friars.

Cross spent the past three seasons as the Everest Collegiate Boys JV Basketball coach and last season as the varsity assistant coach, in which the Mountaineers claimed the CHSL league title, competed in the CHSL championship for the first time in program history, and claimed the district title.

Cross receives the baton from Coach Ann Serra-Lowney who stepped down after seven seasons as the boys varsity basketball coach.