New development strips township of character

Dear Editor,

This development (Waldon Village II) is changing the makeup of the township and many residents are not pleased with the changing character of Clarkston. The 250+ single family homes, townhouses and detached condos in this complex look like they were stamped with a giant cookie cutter. Clarkston used to be a unique community but with this development, the character of our community will be changed forever. The township doesn’t want big box stores, but large tract cookie cutter developments seem to be okay. Maybe it’s time to find another community to live in.

Barry Snyder

Clarkston