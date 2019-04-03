New flag lights

City Council approved $4,235 to Hutchinson Electric to install flagpole lights for Depot Park and the Washington and Main parking lot, and $1,770 to Hutchinson Electric to install a security light next to parking payment kiosk.

All funds come from the park materials and parking kiosk budgets. Hutchinson Electric is the city’s designated electrical contractor, so three quotes are not required, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Federal flag law requires American flags be lit at night, or taken down, Smith said.

“It’s important we light these poles,” he said.