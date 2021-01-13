This Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Depot Park, the Clarkston Area Optimist Club is presenting a $1,850 check to the Clarkston Community Schools Construction Trades Program for the co-purchase, along with the Optimists, of a new ice rink at the park.

The new Clarkson Area Optimist Club Ice Rink will be dedicated Thursday, along with presenting the check to Steve Wyckoff, CHS teacher and facilitator of the Construction Trades program, at the site.

In addition, Wyckoff will have his students there and ready to begin the installation, along with several Optimist Club members volunteering to assist with the construction.

The Optimist Club built the original ice rink six years ago and has installed, maintained and dismantled it every year since, led by Tom Middleton.